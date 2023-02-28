0
Russia Not to Resume Nuclear Arms Reduction Talks Until Washington Listens to Moscow

President Vladimir Putin last week delivered a warning to the West over the war in Ukraine and announced Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the latest Start treaty, after accusing the West of being directly involved in attempts to strike its strategic air bases, Reuters reported.

Peskov told the daily Izvestia in an interview that the “attitude of the collective West (towards Moscow)”, led by the US, needs to change.

“The security of one country cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of another,” he added.

He said NATO, by arming Ukraine, “acts as a single bloc no longer as our conditional opponents, but as enemies”.

Speaking about a Chinese peace plan on Ukraine that urges both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation and warns against the use of nuclear weapons, Peskov said Beijing’s voice should be heard, but the nuances of the proposal are important.

“Any attempt to formulate theses for reaching a peaceful settlement of the problem is welcome, but, of course, the nuances are important,” the spokesman said.

China, which declared a “no limits” alliance with Russia shortly before Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine a year ago, called for a comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is open to considering parts of Beijing’s 12-point peace plan.
