Tuesday 28 February 2023 - 08:36

Iranian FM, UN Chief Discuss Regional, Int’l Issues

The meeting was held in Switzerland on Monday on the sidelines of the 52nd regular session of the Human Rights Council.

The top Iranian diplomat and the UN chief held detailed and constructive talks about various regional and international issues, including Yemen, Ukraine, human rights issues, and actions and developments related to strengthening the process of regional stability and convergence, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

They further discussed the latest developments concerning cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency in order to resolve technical differences, a planned visit of the IAEA’s officials to Tehran, the ongoing diplomatic moves, and the measures regarding the sanctions removal talks and the return of all parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Amirabdollahian and Guterres agreed that all sides need to take coordinated steps that have been envisioned regarding those issues.
