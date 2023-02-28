Islam Times - Iraqi local sources on Monday reported that 3 PKK forces were killed in a drone attack carried out by Turkey on Iraq's Sinjar.

Targeting a PKK vehicle, the drone attack left a PKK commander and its two other forces killed, according to the reports.Several days ago, Turkey also targeted a mountainous area in Iraq's Duhok.Turkey has built many military bases on Iraqi soil despite opposition and condemnation from the Iraqi and Kurdish authorities under the alleged fight against the PKK.The Turkish army has recently launched a new operation (Claw-Lock) in northern Iraq against PKK, using fighter jets, artillery, and ground special forces.The Turkish President has said that the goal of the operation is to secure the country's borders. He also said that Turkey and Iraq are closely working on this matter.However, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry has urged Turkey to withdraw its forces from the north, saying that Baghdad has the right to use all resources to respond to the violation of its sovereignty.According to some sources, the Turkish army has so far established a large number of military bases inside the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq under the pretext of fighting the PKK.