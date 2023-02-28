Hezbollah Dispatches Third Aid Convoy to Syria

Islam Times - Hezbollah dispatched on Monday the third aid convoy to Syria to the quake-hit area of Hamah.

The convoy, dubbed “Compassionate”, includes 23 trucks loaded with food, medical and humanitarian aids to the quake-hit area,The aid convoy set off at 11:00 a.m. (Beirut time) from Ashura Square in Beirut’s southern suburb, Dahiyeh, our correspondent said.Head of Hezbollah’s Beirut Zone Sayyed Hussein Fadlallah hoped that the aid convoys relieve the pains of the Syrian brethren and break the non-humanitarian siege.Hezbollah had sent two aid convoys to Lattakia and Aleppo. Dozens of thousands of people have died from the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6.