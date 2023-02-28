0
Tuesday 28 February 2023 - 11:34

Air Defense to Practice Shielding Iran’s Nuclear Sites in Drill

Story Code : 1044040
Air Defense to Practice Shielding Iran’s Nuclear Sites in Drill
The commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base -the central headquarters of Iran’s Air Defense- said on Monday that the main stage of the 'Guardians of Velayat Sky-1401' joint war game will be staged tonight.

General Qader Rahimzadeh said the exercise will begin at midnight, covering two-thirds of the Iranian airspace over an area of more than one million square kilometers.

He noted that the Air Force will fly over 100 manned and pilotless aircraft to simulate a hostile air strike against sensitive military and nuclear sites, such as the Fordow nuclear facility, during which the performance of the air defense systems will be assessed.

Most air defense equipment and gear used in the war game are homegrown products manufactured by the Defense Ministry and domestic knowledge-based companies, the commander added.

The general also unveiled plans to display a series of air defense systems that are kept in subterranean tunnels, are raised above the ground when needed, and return to the former position afterwards.

In remarks in September 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei described the air defense base as a very crucial part of the Armed Forces that is at the frontline of confronting enemies of Iran.

The Leader also stressed the importance of accelerating the capabilities of the base and the Air Forces' staff.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
28 February 2023
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
28 February 2023
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
28 February 2023
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
27 February 2023
UN Must
UN Must 'Give Framework' for Nord Stream Blasts Probe, Hungarian FM Says
27 February 2023
Normalization Switch On! First ‘Israeli’ Flight Uses Saudi-Omani Airspace to East Asia
Normalization Switch On! First ‘Israeli’ Flight Uses Saudi-Omani Airspace to East Asia
27 February 2023
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
27 February 2023
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
26 February 2023
EU Calls on Israel to Halt Illegal Settlement Construction
EU Calls on Israel to Halt Illegal Settlement Construction
26 February 2023
Thousands Protest in Berlin over Arming Kyiv against Moscow
Thousands Protest in Berlin over Arming Kyiv against Moscow
26 February 2023
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
25 February 2023
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
25 February 2023