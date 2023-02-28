0
Tuesday 28 February 2023 - 20:58

US Plans to Carry Out False-flag Op in Ukraine Using Toxic Agents: Moscow Warns

Story Code : 1044117
US Plans to Carry Out False-flag Op in Ukraine Using Toxic Agents: Moscow Warns
According to Kirillov, on February 22, an influential US non-governmental organization held a conference on the events in Ukraine, and former US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan made a statement, which, in particular, said that Russian troops planned to use chemical weapons in the area of the special military operation.

"We regard this information as the intention of the United States itself and its accomplices to carry out a provocation in Ukraine using toxic chemicals," Lt. Gen. Kirillov said.

He said Washington hopes that during hostilities it will not be possible to properly investigate the planned US chemical provocation in Ukraine, but added that in case the provocation does take place, the Russian Defense Ministry will identify and punish the true culprits.

Lt. Gen. Kirillov said the United States is likely to try to use the BZ military incapacitating agent [3-Quinuclidinyl benzilate] in Ukraine.

"We warn that in case of provocations with the use of toxic chemicals, we will identify and punish the true culprits", he stressed

A train carrying a cargo of chemicals arrived in the Ukraine-controlled city of Kramatorsk in Donbass earlier this month and delivered to the line of contact. It consisted of 16 sealed metal boxes, eight of which had a chemical hazard sign, the inscription "BZ" and marking with two red lines, which corresponds to the class of poisonous substances with a temporary detoxifying effect, according to Kirillov.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
28 February 2023
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
28 February 2023
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
28 February 2023
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
27 February 2023
UN Must
UN Must 'Give Framework' for Nord Stream Blasts Probe, Hungarian FM Says
27 February 2023
Normalization Switch On! First ‘Israeli’ Flight Uses Saudi-Omani Airspace to East Asia
Normalization Switch On! First ‘Israeli’ Flight Uses Saudi-Omani Airspace to East Asia
27 February 2023
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
27 February 2023
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
26 February 2023
EU Calls on Israel to Halt Illegal Settlement Construction
EU Calls on Israel to Halt Illegal Settlement Construction
26 February 2023
Thousands Protest in Berlin over Arming Kyiv against Moscow
Thousands Protest in Berlin over Arming Kyiv against Moscow
26 February 2023
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
Rallies Held in Yemen in Support of Palestine
25 February 2023
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
Envoy Calls New US Sanctions against Russia ‘Mindless’
25 February 2023