Tuesday 28 February 2023 - 21:13

Malaysia, Egypt Beef Up Cooperation

Story Code : 1044127
Anwar said in a recent tweet that such bilateral commitment was made at a discussion via video call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on February 27, covering various fields including education, trade and tourism.

According to him, the sides explored potential partnerships in new industries like smart manufacturing and digital economy, and discussed global issues like food security and energy crisis.

The discussions reflected strong economic ties shared between the countries, he noted, adding that Egypt is one of Malaysia’s biggest trade partners and palm oil importers in the African region.
