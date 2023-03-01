0
Wednesday 1 March 2023 - 09:12

Israeli Forces Clash with Palestinian Protesters in Huwara amid Rampage by Settlers

Story Code : 1044195
Palestinian protesters were seen setting tires and bins on fire while hurling stones at Israeli soldiers, who attacked the protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The incident came after dozens of Israeli settlers ransacked the northern West Bank on Sunday night, burning many cars and homes.

Palestinian doctors reported one fatality and four others seriously injured in what appears to be the worst outbreak of settler violence in decades.

Settlers, protected by Israeli forces, regularly attack Palestinian commuters and villages in the occupied territories. Despite the damage and injuries they cause, no one is prosecuted or even arrested while Palestinians who throw stones at Israeli cars are quickly arrested, sometimes even shot, and sentenced to long prison terms.

Moreover, various attacks on Palestinian property, including arson and graffiti, have become a daily occurrence throughout the occupied territories, particularly in the West Bank.

However, the vast majority of such criminal files are closed due to deliberate police failure to investigate properly.
