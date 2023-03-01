0
Wednesday 1 March 2023 - 09:14

Boris Johnson Will Not Oppose British PM Sunak's Brexit Deal

Story Code : 1044196
Boris Johnson Will Not Oppose British PM Sunak
Johnson who is yet to say whether he will back Sunak's deal with the European Union on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland will not oppose the deal because "there is no rebellion", the Times report said quoting an ally.

One of Johnson's allies said he was expected to be absent during votes rather than oppose Sunak's deal outright, according to the report, Reuters reported.

Johnson can "see which way the wind is blowing", the newspaper quoted one of his allies as saying.

There has been speculation in Westminster that Johnson could oppose the deal which marks a high-risk strategy for Sunak who is looking to secure improved relations with Brussels - and the United States.
