0
Wednesday 1 March 2023 - 09:16

S. Korea's Yoon Says Cooperation with US, Japan Key to Overcoming N. Korea Threats

Story Code : 1044197
S. Korea
Yoon spoke at an event commemorating the country's historic March First independence movement against Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.

"Japan has transformed from a militaristic aggressor of the past into a partner that shares the same universal values with us," said Yoon, Reuters reported.

"Today Korea and Japan cooperate on issues of security and economy. We also work together to cope with global challenges... We must stand in solidarity with countries that share universal values."

Yoon's comments come after South Korea's presidential office said on Tuesday that officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan have held their first economic security dialogue, amid efforts to strengthen supply chain resilience and develop technology.

Though Japan and South Korea are at times uneasy neighbors, the three countries are keen to expand cooperation in various fields in the face of increased global tensions, a more assertive China and an unpredictable North Korea.

Last November, Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to continue discussions for a prompt resolution of pending issues, according to Yoon's office, as they seek to improve relations dogged by historical disputes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
1 March 2023
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
1 March 2023
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
1 March 2023
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
28 February 2023
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
28 February 2023
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
28 February 2023
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
28 February 2023
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
27 February 2023
UN Must
UN Must 'Give Framework' for Nord Stream Blasts Probe, Hungarian FM Says
27 February 2023
Normalization Switch On! First ‘Israeli’ Flight Uses Saudi-Omani Airspace to East Asia
Normalization Switch On! First ‘Israeli’ Flight Uses Saudi-Omani Airspace to East Asia
27 February 2023
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
27 February 2023
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
26 February 2023