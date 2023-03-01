0
Wednesday 1 March 2023 - 09:18

Russia-Venezuela Cooperation Ensures Global Stability: Security Council Secretary

Story Code : 1044198
According to the Security Council office's press service, this was addressed during Patrushev's meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, TASS reported.

The press service noted that the parties discussed in depth different aspects of Russian-Venezuelan cooperation, including security. Patrushev stressed that Russia and Venezuela are connected by strong friendship ties and time-tested strategic partnership.

"According to him, interaction between Russia and Venezuela on the global stage remains an essential factor in ensuring international security and stability," the press service said.

It was reported earlier that Patrushev met with President Nicolas Maduro during his visit to the country. Maduro's press office posted a video of the meeting in Caracas to his Twitter feed.

Patrushev also discussed the prospects for cooperation between Russia and Venezuela through special services and law enforcement agencies in Caracas, with special emphasis on countering color revolutions. Patrushev and Secretary-General of the National Defense Council Jose Ornelas Ferreira conducted security consultations in Caracas with officials from both countries' ministries and departments.

The participants also discussed the current state of international relations, including the situation in Latin America.
