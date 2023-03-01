0
Wednesday 1 March 2023 - 10:05

‘Israeli’ Protesters Block Major Highway In ’Day of Disruption’ Against Judiciary

The bulk of the demonstrations against the measure is expected to take place in the occupied holy city. 

Images on social media showed Highway 1 blocked off with chains and barbed wire, as the protesters were making good on their promise to escalate their methods and "move on to direct action" in a bid to cause "a day of disruption."

Police said they were "preparing for spontaneous road-blocking. It appears that the organizers’ plan is to act in multiple areas, so we will be there to respond quickly and efficiently.”

Netanyahu's new nationalist-religious government plowed ahead this month with its proposed changes as parliament took first steps in ‘legislating’ limits to the Supreme Court's power to strike down laws.  Another change pushed by the coalition would give it more sway in picking judges. Some of the bills won initial votes in parliament but have yet to be ratified.
