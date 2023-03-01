0
Wednesday 1 March 2023 - 20:58

Twitter Hit by Huge Outage After Latest Round of Firings from Elon Musk

Story Code : 1044318
Twitter Hit by Huge Outage After Latest Round of Firings from Elon Musk
“Welcome to Twitter!” the message read. “This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now.”

A similar message appeared on the app version of Twitter, with a button reading “Let’s go” that took users to a list of suggested users.

But there was no way to get around that initial message, leaving users unable to see the feed or any posts from the people they do actually already follow.

It was however possible to see a specific user’s tweets by heading to their account page, which appeared to be loading as normal.

Twitter’s search feature also appeared to be working, though unreliably. And users were able to post new tweets – even as there was no feed to actually view them in.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
1 March 2023
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
1 March 2023
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
1 March 2023
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
28 February 2023
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
28 February 2023
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
28 February 2023
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
28 February 2023
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
27 February 2023
UN Must
UN Must 'Give Framework' for Nord Stream Blasts Probe, Hungarian FM Says
27 February 2023
Normalization Switch On! First ‘Israeli’ Flight Uses Saudi-Omani Airspace to East Asia
Normalization Switch On! First ‘Israeli’ Flight Uses Saudi-Omani Airspace to East Asia
27 February 2023
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
27 February 2023
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
26 February 2023