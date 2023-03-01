0
Wednesday 1 March 2023 - 21:00

Iran Expels Two German Diplomats Over Intervention in Internal Affairs

Story Code : 1044321
The German diplomats were expelled following the interventionist and irresponsible moves of the German government regarding the internal and judicial affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to Kanaani.

The German envoy to Tehran was also summoned to Iran's foreign ministry and was informed of the decision, the spokesman added.

Saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran will decisively respond to excessive demands, Kanaani stressed that the priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been to maintain interaction in an atmosphere of respect, but if some parties want to ignore the fundamental standards and national sovereignty of Iran, then defining alternative options is inevitable.

Following Tehran's measure of sentencing the ringleader of the Tondar terrorist group to death, Germany recently summoned two employees of the Iranian embassy and ordered them to leave the country.

The Justice Department of Tehran Province recently announced that Jamshid Sharmahd had been convicted of “corruption on earth” through directing terrorist activities and has been sentenced to death.

The Iranian court ruled that the 67-year-old Iranian national had been involved in plots to carry out 23 terrorist attacks and had managed to implement five cases.
