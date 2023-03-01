0
Wednesday 1 March 2023 - 21:02

IRGC Dismantles West-linked Network in Southern Iran

Story Code : 1044322
IRGC Dismantles West-linked Network in Southern Iran
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the IRGC Intelligence Organization of Bushehr said that one of the intelligence services of the western countries has identified and deceived a sports figure.

The statement added that after identifying a sport figure the foreign intelligence service provided him with the necessary training in the field of creating networks and making secure communications. According to the statement, the foreign intelligence service asked the sports figure to persuade the owners of the industry to strike and pave the way for illegal gatherings and riots. 

Following the intelligence activities of the IRGC Intelligence Organization of Bushehr province, the network has been identified and destroyed.

The riots broke out after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman. She fainted at a police station in Tehran and was pronounced dead three days later at the hospital. An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization concluded that Amini’s death had been caused by illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

Following her death, rioters went on a rampage, brutally attacking security officers and causing massive damage to public property. Dozens of people and security personnel were killed throughout the riots. Iran’s intelligence bodies have found footprints of American and other Western spy agencies in the violent riots.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
1 March 2023
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
1 March 2023
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
1 March 2023
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
28 February 2023
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
28 February 2023
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
28 February 2023
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
28 February 2023
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
27 February 2023
UN Must
UN Must 'Give Framework' for Nord Stream Blasts Probe, Hungarian FM Says
27 February 2023
Normalization Switch On! First ‘Israeli’ Flight Uses Saudi-Omani Airspace to East Asia
Normalization Switch On! First ‘Israeli’ Flight Uses Saudi-Omani Airspace to East Asia
27 February 2023
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
West’s Obsession with Tearing Russia to Pieces Led to War: Official
27 February 2023
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
North Korea Warns US Drills Amount to ‘Declaration of War’
26 February 2023