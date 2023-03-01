0
Wednesday 1 March 2023 - 21:07

Germany’s Scholz Argues Russia Must Be First to Take Steps towards Peace in Ukraine

Germany’s Scholz Argues Russia Must Be First to Take Steps towards Peace in Ukraine
Scholz argued it was “clear” to him that Russia had attacked Ukraine, and that Russia was the country that “must do something” to make peace possible. He would like to see the withdrawal of Russian troops in the first place.

Scholz stated that attention should now be paid to what he described as “the security policy situation on NATO’s eastern flank.”

“In the event of an attack, we will together defend every centimeter of the alliance’s territory,” Scholz argued. He assured that the West would continue to “support Ukraine as much as necessary.”
