Thursday 2 March 2023 - 11:03

Netanyahu Asks Protesters Not to Plunge ‘Israel’ Into Anarchy Amid Turmoil

Netanyahu Asks Protesters Not to Plunge ‘Israel’ Into Anarchy Amid Turmoil
Freedom to demonstrate is not a license to plunge ‘Israel’ into anarchy, Netanyahu said outside the Prime Minister’s Office in occupied al-Quds. “In a democracy, there are clear rules on how to debate and there are red lines that should not be crossed. The red line – the clear and sharp line – is the total prohibition of violence and lawlessness.”

Earlier in the day, civil disconnect was seemingly at its peak as ‘Israeli’ settlers who oppose the ‘judicial’ reforms took to the streets to kick off a “day of disruption,” leading to violence in Tel Aviv as Netanyahu accused the opposition of fostering “anarchy.”

In the evening, protesters banned Netanyahu's wife Sara from leaving her Tel Aviv hairdresser. She was forced to wait for several hours before she was evacuated by security.
