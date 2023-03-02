0
Thursday 2 March 2023 - 11:09

Palestinian Man Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in ‘Israeli’ Raid on Ariha

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that 22-year-old Mahmoud Jamal Hamdan died of his serious injuries on Wednesday night after being shot by ‘Israeli’ occupation troops during a raid on Aqabat Jabr camp, located southwest of Ariha in the Jordan valley, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported.

On Wednesday, the Zionist occupation troops stormed the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, following a shooting attack on a highway outside Ariha that left one Zionist soldier dead.

During the raid, the regime’s forces sealed off the camp and prevented ambulances and journalists from entering it. They also fatally wounded Hamdan, whom they accused of being involved in the attack.

Hamdan was arrested along with five others from one family including four brothers in their 50s and 40s and the son of one of them.

Hamdan’s death took the number of Palestinians killed by ‘Israeli’ forces and settlers since the beginning of the year to 67.

The Zionist forces occasionally break into Ariha, mainly the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp, and conduct searches.

Last month, they raided the camp and injured at least 13 Palestinians. The occupying regime’s forces also arrested three Palestinian young men during the attack, which took place on February 4.

The raid came almost a week after ‘Israeli’ forces imposed a tight siege on Ariha after a resistance fighter opened fire at a nearby settler restaurant.

The Zionist occupation forces launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what the regime calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, the Tel Aviv regime has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.
