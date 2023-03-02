Three Martyred in Saudi Aggression on Yemen’s Shada

Islam Times - Three Yemeni civilians were martyred and a fourth was wounded in an attack committed by the Saudi aggression forces on Wednesday, on Shada border district in the Yemeni governorate of Saada.

Yemeni sources reported that the Saudi aggression forces bombed with heavy artillery, the border area in the Shada district, which martyred and injured a number of Yemeni citizens.The Yemeni Al-Masirah channel reported that Razeh Rural Hospital in Saada Governorate has so far received three martyrs and one wounded after the Saudi attack in the border district of Shada.In conjunction with the artillery shelling, Saudi drones launched several air raids Wednesday morning on Al-Hajla area in the border district of Razih.On Tuesday, a Yemeni citizen was martyred and 5 others were wounded, after the Saudi aggression forces opened fire with machine guns towards the public markets in the Al-Raqo area of the border district of Munabbih.Meanwhile, the Saudi enemy launched two attacks with its spy drone on the Al-Hajla area in the border district of Razih, while artillery shelling targeted separate areas in Shada border district.Also on Tuesday, forces of the US-backed Saudi-led coalition against Yemen escalated their violations. During the past 24 hours, they committed 151 violations, including overflights by spy drones, 61 violations with artillery and 89 violations with various bullets, according to what was announced by Yemen’s Liaison Officers' Chamber.