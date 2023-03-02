Iranian President Inaugurates New Section of South Pars Gas Field

Islam Times - The Phase 14 of the giant South Pars gas field in Iran’s southern coastal province of Bushehr formally came into operation on Thursday in a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi arrived in Bushehr on Thursday morning and inaugurated the 14th phase of the South Pars gas field.A homegrown project that has been developed by using the largest amount of domestic capacities in comparison with the other phases, Phase 14 is going to produce a daily output of 50 million cubic meters of sweet gas, 400 tons of sulfur, and 75,000 barrels of gas condensates.The new phase of the gas field is also expected to produce 1 million tons of ethane and 1 million tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as petrochemical feedstock per annum.Phase 14 project has been fully designed, carried out and operated by Iranian experts under the pressure of foreign sanctions.The South Pars gas field, whose development has been divided into 28 phases, is located in the Persian Gulf straddling the maritime border between Iran and Qatar.It covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, of which 3,700 square kilometers belongs to Iran.It is estimated that the Iranian section of the field contains 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of condensates in place.