Thursday 2 March 2023 - 12:25

Russia, China Have Far-Reaching Plans for Cooperation, Lavrov Says

Story Code : 1044441
Lavrov congratulated Qin on his appointment as Chinese foreign minister, expressing confidence that he would ensure "continuity and gradual progress in all domains agreed by the two leaders, in the spheres of trade, economy, and culture, too," TASS reported.

"We have very far-reaching plans for bilateral cooperation, and, certainly, a busy foreign policy agenda, taking into account the role Russia and China have been playing as a stabilizing factor in the system of international relations," Russia’s top diplomat added.

The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting is being held in India on March 1-2. The Russian delegation is led by Lavrov. On Thursday, the delegates are expected to discuss food and energy security, cooperation in the sphere of sustainable development, the war on terrorism, new and emerging threats as well as humanitarian and other aid during natural disasters. The situation in Ukraine will also be in the focus.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that the Russian delegation had arrived in a working mood.
