IAEA Chief to Arrive in Iran Friday Evening

Islam Times - Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi will arrive in Tehran on Friday, March 3, to hold talks with Iranian officials.

The UN nuclear chief will hold high-profile meetings with Iranian officials on Saturday.It is not clear whether Grossi will meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his stay in Tehran.This will be Grossi’s fourth visit to Iran since assuming office in December 2019 and comes ahead of the IAEA Board of Governors meeting next week.The important visit, which, according to Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami, can help end the deadlock in talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, comes after a team of UN nuclear agency inspectors visited Iran recently to discuss and resolve technical issues."The issues were reviewed between the two sides during these talks and were concluded and made clear that there is no specific deviation (in Iran’s nuclear program),” Eslami said on Wednesday, dismissing claims in Western media about Iran ramping up enrichment to 84 percent.