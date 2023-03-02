0
Thursday 2 March 2023 - 21:24

Five Killed in Landmine Explosion in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zur

Story Code : 1044521
The landmine has been left behind by the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group, SANA reported.  

SANA reporter in Deir Ez-Zur stated that it went off in a truck carrying a group of citizens while they were going to search for truffles in Kabajib area in the southwestern countryside.

The reporter added that five citizens were martyred in the explosion and more than 40 others were injured who were rushed to al-Assad Hospital for treatment.

Director of al-Assad Hospital in Deir Ez-Zur Dr. Mamoun Hiza, said the hospital received more than 45 people, five of whom were martyred and the others sustained wounds of varying severity.

One of them is in critical condition, he said.

Hiza added that the necessary first aid was provided to them.
