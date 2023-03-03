Hungarian PM: Europe Needs NATO without US

Islam Times - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stressed that Europe needs its own military bloc, one that’s free of American influence told the Swiss Weltwoche weekly on Thursday.

Orban further warned that “The US is dragging Europe into a conflict that cannot be won and risks a global war.”“The solution would be a European NATO,” he said, adding that the US’ desire for further expansion of its influence is what has led to the tensions between the West and Russia.Moscow is concerned about NATO expanding further east into Ukraine and Georgia, Orban claimed, referring to his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin just weeks before the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev broke out in late February 2022.“Putin told me his problem was with the American missile bases in Poland and Romania and possible NATO expansion in Ukraine and Georgia,” Orban told the Swiss media, noting that the Russian leader was concerned about the US potentially deploying its weapons to these nations as well.According to the Hungarian prime minister, that was one of the underlying reasons behind the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “I understand what Putin said. I do not accept what he did,” he explained, referring to the Russian military operation in Ukraine.In parallel, Orban insisted that Hungary should stay out of this conflict. He also said that Budapest was subjected to “constant pressure” as other Western nations “want to drag us into the war through every possible means.”He believed that it is because the EU is serving the interests of the US at the expense of its own. “Decisions made by Brussels reflect American interests more often than European ones,” he said.In his opinion, Western nations need to demonstrate a true “desire” and “will” for peace if they want it to be achieved in Ukraine. “That will is what is lacking today, at least in the West,” he said.