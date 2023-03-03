0
Friday 3 March 2023 - 08:33

No Swift Return to Dialogue on Strategic Stability between Russia, US: Envoy

Story Code : 1044573
No Swift Return to Dialogue on Strategic Stability between Russia, US: Envoy
"I think that under the current conditions, one cannot really talk about resuming the dialogue with the US on strategic stability. Washington openly declares its goal of ‘strategically defeating’ Russia and makes numerous hostile steps in this direction. What dialogue can one talk about here?" the Russian diplomat said in an interview with TASS.

He stressed that in order to resume a serious conversation between the two parties, it is necessary "for the US to considerably review its anti-Russian policy and display genuine interest in seeking mutually acceptable solutions."

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country was suspending its participation in the New START treaty but was not withdrawing from it. He added that before returning to discussing continued work under the treaty, the Russian side needed to figure out how the arsenals of NATO’s other nuclear powers, the UK and France, would be taken into account along with US capacities.
