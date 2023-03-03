Hezbollah Condemns LF Official’s Blatant Insult against the Shiite Community

Islam Times - Hezbollah responded to remarks by the head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Lebanese Forces and former Minister Richard Kouyoumjian.

We condemn, denounce, and reject remarks by an official in the Lebanese Forces, Richard Kouyoumjian, in which he severely offended Shiite Muslims in Lebanon and the world, as well as their beliefs and sect and insulted their dignity using derogatory language.Moreover, the remarks expose the state of intellectual and cultural decline on the part of some political forces in the country, their representatives, and spokespeople.It further exposes its gross inability to respond to a political situation with another one, a statement with a statement, and an opinion with an argument and proof.In parallel, it reveals the reckless slide towards deliberately confusing legitimate political disputes and insults against religions, sects, groups, and honor.The exchange of sharp political statements is part of the country’s general climate to which the Lebanese are accustomed. Unfortunately, this sometimes goes beyond the limits of decency, etiquette, and logic.Under no circumstances can the remarks by the aforementioned official and its disgusting contents be tolerated and require rejection and denunciation from all religious authorities in particular and other political forces in general.All measures must be taken against the aforementioned person by the concerned and competent authorities.