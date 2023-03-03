0
Friday 3 March 2023 - 10:59

Hezbollah Condemns LF Official’s Blatant Insult against the Shiite Community

Story Code : 1044594
Hezbollah Condemns LF Official’s Blatant Insult against the Shiite Community
Hezbollah issued the following statement:

We condemn, denounce, and reject remarks by an official in the Lebanese Forces, Richard Kouyoumjian, in which he severely offended Shiite Muslims in Lebanon and the world, as well as their beliefs and sect and insulted their dignity using derogatory language.

Moreover, the remarks expose the state of intellectual and cultural decline on the part of some political forces in the country, their representatives, and spokespeople.

It further exposes its gross inability to respond to a political situation with another one, a statement with a statement, and an opinion with an argument and proof.

In parallel, it reveals the reckless slide towards deliberately confusing legitimate political disputes and insults against religions, sects, groups, and honor.

The exchange of sharp political statements is part of the country’s general climate to which the Lebanese are accustomed. Unfortunately, this sometimes goes beyond the limits of decency, etiquette, and logic.

Under no circumstances can the remarks by the aforementioned official and its disgusting contents be tolerated and require rejection and denunciation from all religious authorities in particular and other political forces in general.

All measures must be taken against the aforementioned person by the concerned and competent authorities.
Comment


Featured Stories
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
Taiwan Sees Second Chinese Air Incursion as US Agrees Arms Sale
Taiwan Sees Second Chinese Air Incursion as US Agrees Arms Sale
2 March 2023
Hamas: Death Penalty Bill Reveals Israeli Regime’s Fascist Tendencies
Hamas: Death Penalty Bill Reveals Israeli Regime’s Fascist Tendencies
2 March 2023
Raisi Warns Europe Against Harboring Anti-Iran Terrorists
Raisi Warns Europe Against Harboring Anti-Iran Terrorists
2 March 2023
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
1 March 2023
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
1 March 2023
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
1 March 2023
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
1 March 2023
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
28 February 2023
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
28 February 2023
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
28 February 2023
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
28 February 2023
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
27 February 2023