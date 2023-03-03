US Unveils New Cybersecurity Strategy

The strategy, meant to direct future policy, calls for more stringent regulation of current cybersecurity practices across industries and enhanced government-private sector cooperation.
The United States faces significant cybersecurity challenges from China and Russia, according to the strategy. On a call with reporters, a US official who declined to be named said part of the new strategy was aimed at reining in Russian hackers.
“Russia is serving as a de facto safe haven for cybercrime, and ransomware is a predominant issue that we're dealing with today,” the official said.
Ransomware attacks are among the most frequent cyber-attacks and have recently affected various businesses. In these attacks, cybercriminal gangs gain control of a target's systems and demand ransom payments.
“The criminal justice system isn't going to be able to on its own address this problem – we do need to look at other elements of national power,” the official added.