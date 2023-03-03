0
Friday 3 March 2023 - 11:06

Tunisia Arrests Two Senior Ennahda Figures

Story Code : 1044597
Tunisia Arrests Two Senior Ennahda Figures
Since last month, police have detained around 20 political figures, including prominent critics of President Kais Saied, two judges, an influential businessman and the owner of local radio, on suspicion of plotting against state security.

The United States on Thursday condemned what it called an “escalating pattern” of arrests in Tunisia of opposition figures and expressed concern over reports that people who were in contact with US diplomats in Tunis were being targeted.

“We are alarmed by reports of criminal charges against individuals in Tunisia resulting from meetings or conversations with US embassy staff on the ground,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Price said the alleged criminal charges were part of “an escalating pattern of arrests against perceived critics of the government.”

He refused to identify any of the people believed to have been targeted, nor did he offer any details about their meetings with US diplomats, but said any such meetings were legitimate.

“The primary role for any US embassy, for any diplomat anywhere in the world, is to meet a wide array of individuals to inform our understanding of the different views and perspectives in that country,” Price said.

On Tuesday, Tunisia's Foreign Ministry reminded diplomats to “not interfere” in the country's internal affairs, following reports that political figures who have been arrested had prior contact with Western diplomats.

In response to the recent arrests, Ennahda party leader Rached Ghannouchi called on his party supporters to hold a peaceful protest on Sunday.

“[Ennahda] calls on its supporters and all the active forces in the country to demonstrate peacefully on Sunday, March 5, on Al Thawra Street, and denounces attempts to unlawfully harass and sow confusion on the part of the governor of the city of Tunis,” Ghannouchi tweeted on Thursday.

Overnight on Thursday, Tunisian authorities confirmed they had banned a protest by the country's main opposition coalition, saying that senior members who were recently arrested were suspected of high crimes against the state.
Comment


Featured Stories
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
Taiwan Sees Second Chinese Air Incursion as US Agrees Arms Sale
Taiwan Sees Second Chinese Air Incursion as US Agrees Arms Sale
2 March 2023
Hamas: Death Penalty Bill Reveals Israeli Regime’s Fascist Tendencies
Hamas: Death Penalty Bill Reveals Israeli Regime’s Fascist Tendencies
2 March 2023
Raisi Warns Europe Against Harboring Anti-Iran Terrorists
Raisi Warns Europe Against Harboring Anti-Iran Terrorists
2 March 2023
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
1 March 2023
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
1 March 2023
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
1 March 2023
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
1 March 2023
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
28 February 2023
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
28 February 2023
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
28 February 2023
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
28 February 2023
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
27 February 2023