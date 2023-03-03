0
Friday 3 March 2023 - 11:10

Vanuatu Battered by Twin Cyclones and Earthquakes

The 6.5 and 5.4 magnitude quakes struck on Friday, just a day after Cyclone Judy swept through the islands.

The category four storm caused damage and flooding across the country. No casualties have been reported yet.

Locals are now bracing for another major tropical storm – Cyclone Kevin is set to make landfall on Friday.

Hundreds of people fled to evacuation centers in Port Vila ahead of the storm, which is forecast to grow to a category four cyclone with 130km/h [81mph] winds by the time it reaches the capital on Friday night.

"We are a resilient people. We will get through this," Vanuatu's Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau told broadcaster RNZ Pacific on Friday.

Aid workers have described the situation as unprecedented.

"It's crazy, Vanuatu is used to natural disasters, but I think this is the first time it has had two cyclones back to back," said UNICEF's Eric Durpaire, according to AFP news agency.

On Wednesday, Cyclone Judy tore off roofs, flooded roads and uprooted trees after it cut a north to south path through the islands. Winds peaked at 200km/h [124mph].
