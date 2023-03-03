US: 70% of Americans Say Biden Too Old to Run for 2nd Term

Islam Times - A new a Yahoo News/YouGov poll showed that most registered voters in the US believe President Joe Biden is too old to run for another term in office.

Nearly 7 in 10 registered voters said the 81-year-old president is “too old for another term”.According to the Yahoo poll, 68 percent of the registered voters said is passed the age for another term. Also, nearly fifty percent of the Democrats who took part in the poll agreed that Biden’s old age was a serious problem. That’s more than only thirty-eight percent of the Democrats who disagreed.Already Biden is the oldest president in US history and he would be 86 by the end of his second term, if he were to win reelection in 2024.The survey, which was conducted between Feb. 23 and Feb. 27, on 1,516 American adults highlighted the negative impact and concerns there existed in US society about Biden’s old age and how it would affect his decision-making process and overall performance if he were to be reelected as president in 2024.Biden has on several occasions stated his intention to remain in office as US president and do a second term. However, as of now the incumbent has not yet made any official announcements in this regard.