“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian Child amid Int’l Silence

Islam Times - “Israeli” soldiers martyred a child and injured two others, including one who suffered serious wounds, in Azzoun town, east of Qalqilia, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Media sources said several army jeeps invaded the town, leading to protests, and fired many live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets, gas bombs, and concussion grenades.The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed that the Zionist soldiers martyred Mohammad Nidal Salim, 15, after shooting him with live rounds in the back.The Health Ministry added that the soldiers shot another child in the chest, causing life-threatening wounds, and moderately injured a young man in the arm.In a Facebook post, Mohamamd’s uncle, Reyad Saleem, said his nephew was named after his cousin, Mohammad Nizar Saleem, who was also a child when “Israeli” soldiers martyred him on March 14, 2003.