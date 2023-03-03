Iran Vows to Respond Decisively to Any Wrongful Action By Israel, Says UN Envoy

Islam Times - Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani has condemned Israel’s threat to use military force against Iran’s non-military and vital infrastructure.

He emphasized that Tehran will not hesitate to respond decisively to any threat or wrongful action by the Tel Aviv regime.Iravani wrote a letter to the rotating president of the UN Security Council and UN Secretary General, stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resorted to the regime’s repeated lies and false claims in order to openly make threats of using military force against Iran’s critical infrastructure.Iravani underscored that any Israeli military attack on Iran's infrastructural facilities would have devastating effects on regional and international peace and security. He urged the Security Council to condemn the Israeli regime’s warmongering statements and malevolent activities, which pose a real threat to international peace and security.Iravani emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to take necessary measures to respond to any threat posed by the Israeli regime, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, to defend its national and security interests.The ambassador said that all those who support and facilitate the Israeli regime to carry out a military action against Iran must bear responsibility and accountability for their role in such an internationally wrongful act.Previously, Iran’s ambassador to the UN underscored Israel’s liability for a foiled “terrorist” drone attack on a military workshop in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. Iravani said the Islamic Republic reserves the right to firmly respond to any threats or wrongful actions by the Tel Aviv regime, and that the Zionist regime was responsible for the attempted act of aggression in Isfahan.