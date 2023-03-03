0
Friday 3 March 2023 - 11:21

Iran Vows to Respond Decisively to Any Wrongful Action By Israel, Says UN Envoy

Story Code : 1044606
Iran Vows to Respond Decisively to Any Wrongful Action By Israel, Says UN Envoy
He emphasized that Tehran will not hesitate to respond decisively to any threat or wrongful action by the Tel Aviv regime.

Iravani wrote a letter to the rotating president of the UN Security Council and UN Secretary General, stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resorted to the regime’s repeated lies and false claims in order to openly make threats of using military force against Iran’s critical infrastructure.

Iravani underscored that any Israeli military attack on Iran's infrastructural facilities would have devastating effects on regional and international peace and security. He urged the Security Council to condemn the Israeli regime’s warmongering statements and malevolent activities, which pose a real threat to international peace and security.

Iravani emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to take necessary measures to respond to any threat posed by the Israeli regime, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, to defend its national and security interests.

The ambassador said that all those who support and facilitate the Israeli regime to carry out a military action against Iran must bear responsibility and accountability for their role in such an internationally wrongful act.

Previously, Iran’s ambassador to the UN underscored Israel’s liability for a foiled “terrorist” drone attack on a military workshop in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. Iravani said the Islamic Republic reserves the right to firmly respond to any threats or wrongful actions by the Tel Aviv regime, and that the Zionist regime was responsible for the attempted act of aggression in Isfahan.
Comment


Featured Stories
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
Taiwan Sees Second Chinese Air Incursion as US Agrees Arms Sale
Taiwan Sees Second Chinese Air Incursion as US Agrees Arms Sale
2 March 2023
Hamas: Death Penalty Bill Reveals Israeli Regime’s Fascist Tendencies
Hamas: Death Penalty Bill Reveals Israeli Regime’s Fascist Tendencies
2 March 2023
Raisi Warns Europe Against Harboring Anti-Iran Terrorists
Raisi Warns Europe Against Harboring Anti-Iran Terrorists
2 March 2023
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
1 March 2023
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
1 March 2023
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
1 March 2023
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
1 March 2023
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
28 February 2023
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
Why’s US Opposed to China Peace Plan for Ukraine?
28 February 2023
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
UN Says $1.2 bln Raised for Delivering Aid to Millions of Yemenis
28 February 2023
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
Stop ‘Smearing’ China with Lab Leak Narrative, Beijing Tells US
28 February 2023
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
White House Distances Itself from COVID-19 “Lab-Leak” Theory
27 February 2023