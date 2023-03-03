US, S. Korea to Hold Military Exercise in March

Islam Times - South Korea and the United States are planning to hold a military exercise between March 13 and 23, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) and the US Forces Korea (USFK) announced on Friday.

"Freedom Shield is designed to strengthen defense and response capabilities of the alliance by focusing within the exercise scenario on things such as the changing security environment, DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] aggression and lessons learned from recent wars and conflicts," USFK spokesperson Colonel Isaac L. Taylor told reporters at a press conference."The two allies will hold their exercise in the face of North Korea’s nuclear and missile threat,” the militaries from the US and South Korea said Friday in a statement, according to Bloomberg.The drills would feature large-scale joint outdoor movement training, including joint landing training and reflect “modified security environments” as a result of North Korean advancements in its missile and nuclear arms capabilities, the statement said.Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of the North Korean leader, last month in a speech to the ruling party, threatened retaliation against joint drills by saying “there is no change in our will to make the worst maniacs escalating the tensions pay the price for their action.”She also made the “firing range” comment, hinting the state could start testing whether its warhead designs can withstand the heat of reentering the atmosphere.The last time North Korea launched a missile into the Pacific was October 2022, when it fired a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan, flyingnce of 4,600 kilometers (2,860 miles), and marking the longest distance traveled by a North Korean missile to date.North Korea for decades has called the joint exercises a prelude to an invasion and nuclear war. Last month, it test fired an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to deliver a nuclear warhead to the American mainland a day after its Foreign Ministry threatened the US with “unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions” for holding joint military exercises with South Korea.Japan, which North Korea has listed as one of its mortal enemies, has joined several drills with the US in South Korea in recent months but there was no indication if its military would take part in the upcoming exercises.