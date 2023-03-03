Venezuela Denounces Billions of Dollars in Losses Caused By US Sanctions

Islam Times - At the 52nd regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil stated that the US sanctions have resulted in losses of around 232 billion US dollars.

Gil referred to these sanctions as "a crime against humanity" and stated that they were condemned by Venezuelan authorities at the International Criminal Court three years ago, Xinhua reported."My country has been the target of 927 unilateral coercive measures and other criminal and illegal, direct and indirect, provisions," he told the session in Geneva, Switzerland.The sanctions aim "to force regime change in flagrant violation of international law," said Gil, noting they have been unsuccessful."Hegemonic countries" wield sanctions as "political and economic weapons" against countries and anyone who does not share their "expansionist aims," he added.He also condemned the "politicization and double standards" applied to human rights matters.Venezuela will continue to strengthen human rights "while respecting the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of states," said Gil.