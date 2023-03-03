0
Friday 3 March 2023 - 22:08

Iran Delivers 15th Plane of Aid to Syrian Quake Victims in Aleppo

Story Code : 1044705
The cargo was delivered to concerned Syrian officials upon arrival, IRNA reported.

This was the ninth plane to arrive in Aleppo over the past few weeks, bringing 16 tons of various types of aid, including medicines, foodstuff, and dried milk, for those affected by the earthquake in northern Syria.

Previously, three planes of Iran's humanitarian aid were sent to Lattakia, and eight others were delivered to Aleppo, making a total of 15 planes of aid sent by Iran to Syrians in need after the devastating earthquake.

On February 6th, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook five provinces in northern Syria, causing a large number of fatalities and rendering many more homeless.

Over 200 planes carrying humanitarian aid from different countries have landed in Syria so far.
