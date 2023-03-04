0
Saturday 4 March 2023 - 09:36

IAEA Seeks to Build Trust with Iran: Grossi

Story Code : 1044782
The UN nuclear chief arrived in Tehran on Friday evening and held a meeting with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

In a meeting with a group of Iranian nuclear scientists later, Grossi said the IAEA has received a Country Program Framework (CPF) from Iran, which defines the Islamic Republic’s plans for interaction with the IAEA, as in the scientific fields.

The UN nuclear chief expressed confidence that progress will be made in all fields in the course of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, although there are challenges ahead.

A series of issues and challenges need to be resolved jointly by Iran and the IAEA, so that the two sides would be able to build and strengthen trust, he added.

Grossi also underlined the need to address the doubts and suspicions regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

This is Grossi’s fourth visit to Iran since assuming office in December 2019 and comes ahead of the IAEA Board of Governors meeting on Monday.

Iran and the IAEA are at odds over several issues concerning the country's nuclear activities. The UN nuclear watchdog said in a confidential quarterly report that it had detected particles of uranium enriched to 83.7 percent during an inspection of the Fordow nuclear facility on January 22.
