0
Saturday 4 March 2023 - 10:25

US Should Pay Attention to Domestic Problems Instead of Sanctioning: Russian Embassy

Story Code : 1044798
US Should Pay Attention to Domestic Problems Instead of Sanctioning: Russian Embassy
"We regard the sanctions imposed by the US administration on March 3 against a number of Russian officials under the pretext of their alleged involvement in the violation of Vladimir Kara-Murza's rights as interference in the internal affairs of our country in order to obstruct justice," the official spokesman of the Russian mission said, TASS reported.

"We remind that Mr. Kara-Murza is accused of serious crimes: high treason, dissemination of deliberately false information about the actions of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as cooperation with an undesirable organization in Russia, which are subject to criminal punishment," Girenko noted.

"Instead of waving a sanctions club, it's time for the United States authorities to get in touch with reality and pay attention to the deplorable domestic situation in the field of human rights and freedoms," he added.

In early February 2023, the Basmanny Court of Moscow extended the arrest of Kara-Murza in the case of high treason and public dissemination of knowingly false information about Russian Armed Forces’ operations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top US General in “Israel”
Top US General in “Israel”
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
4 March 2023
WHO Urges US to Release Proof on Allegations of COVID Origin
WHO Urges US to Release Proof on Allegations of COVID Origin
4 March 2023
Syria Suffers $5.1 Billion in Earthquake Damage: Report
Syria Suffers $5.1 Billion in Earthquake Damage: Report
4 March 2023
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
2 March 2023
Taiwan Sees Second Chinese Air Incursion as US Agrees Arms Sale
Taiwan Sees Second Chinese Air Incursion as US Agrees Arms Sale
2 March 2023
Hamas: Death Penalty Bill Reveals Israeli Regime’s Fascist Tendencies
Hamas: Death Penalty Bill Reveals Israeli Regime’s Fascist Tendencies
2 March 2023
Raisi Warns Europe Against Harboring Anti-Iran Terrorists
Raisi Warns Europe Against Harboring Anti-Iran Terrorists
2 March 2023
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
1 March 2023
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
1 March 2023
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
1 March 2023
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
1 March 2023
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
28 February 2023