Top US General in “Israel”

Islam Times - The top US military officer, Army General Mark Milley, arrived in the apartheid “Israeli” entity on Friday for talks on regional security issues.

“They will address the many challenges and opportunities facing ‘Israel’ and the Middle East region,” Milley’s spokesman Colonel Dave Butler said in a statement.After touching down in Tel Aviv, Milley met with the “Israeli” army’s Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi and was set to later meet with War Minister Yoav Gallant as well as other top security officials.“Israel’s” army said in a statement that Milley would go over “regional security challenges, expanding opportunities for operational cooperation, coordinating between the militaries to protect against regional threats, and other areas of mutual strategic interest.”“The US and ‘Israel’ maintain close military ties as key partners committed to security in the Middle East,” it added.The visit also came ahead of an upcoming visit to the entity by US War Secretary Lloyd Austin, which is set for next week.Meanwhile, Axios reported that “Israel’s” Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and so-called "National Security" Council chairman Tzachi Hanegbi were slated to visit Washington next week to meet with senior US officials – including National Security Minister Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.