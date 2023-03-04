0
Saturday 4 March 2023 - 11:38

Top US General in “Israel”

Story Code : 1044813
Top US General in “Israel”
“They will address the many challenges and opportunities facing ‘Israel’ and the Middle East region,” Milley’s spokesman Colonel Dave Butler said in a statement.

After touching down in Tel Aviv, Milley met with the “Israeli” army’s Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi and was set to later meet with War Minister Yoav Gallant as well as other top security officials.

“Israel’s” army said in a statement that Milley would go over “regional security challenges, expanding opportunities for operational cooperation, coordinating between the militaries to protect against regional threats, and other areas of mutual strategic interest.”

“The US and ‘Israel’ maintain close military ties as key partners committed to security in the Middle East,” it added.

The visit also came ahead of an upcoming visit to the entity by US War Secretary Lloyd Austin, which is set for next week.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that “Israel’s” Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and so-called "National Security" Council chairman Tzachi Hanegbi were slated to visit Washington next week to meet with senior US officials – including National Security Minister Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Comment


Featured Stories
Top US General in “Israel”
Top US General in “Israel”
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
4 March 2023
WHO Urges US to Release Proof on Allegations of COVID Origin
WHO Urges US to Release Proof on Allegations of COVID Origin
4 March 2023
Syria Suffers $5.1 Billion in Earthquake Damage: Report
Syria Suffers $5.1 Billion in Earthquake Damage: Report
4 March 2023
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
2 March 2023
Taiwan Sees Second Chinese Air Incursion as US Agrees Arms Sale
Taiwan Sees Second Chinese Air Incursion as US Agrees Arms Sale
2 March 2023
Hamas: Death Penalty Bill Reveals Israeli Regime’s Fascist Tendencies
Hamas: Death Penalty Bill Reveals Israeli Regime’s Fascist Tendencies
2 March 2023
Raisi Warns Europe Against Harboring Anti-Iran Terrorists
Raisi Warns Europe Against Harboring Anti-Iran Terrorists
2 March 2023
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
1 March 2023
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
US Senator Threatens Brazil With “Crippling Sanctions”
1 March 2023
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
New Start Treaty Suspension: World One Step Closer to Nuclear Apocalypse
1 March 2023
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
Iran Urges Removal of Sanctions on Syria to Facilitate Quake Relief Aid
1 March 2023
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
NATO Is De Facto at War with Russia: Kremlin
28 February 2023