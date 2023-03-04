Iran Not to Negotiate Its National Security, IAEA Chief: Any Attack on Nuclear Facilities Outlawed

Islam Times - Iran has informed the head of the UN nuclear agency in Tehran that communications and reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] should help build trust between the two sides.

The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami made the remarks on Saturday in a joint press conference with Grossi, who is visiting Tehran.“The recent meeting with Grossi, which started Friday, heralds the establishment of communication and relations between Iran and the Agency,” Eslami said, adding, “Communications, commutes and reports must help build trust.”Stressing the continuation of Iran's cooperation with the IAEA, the chief of Iran's nuclear organization said that Iran is determined to advance its development programs and will not negotiate its national security.In parallel, Eslami urged the IAEA to perform its duties towards Iran’s nuclear program within the framework of the rules of Safeguards Agreements.He also expressed Iran’s readiness to share its nuclear achievements with other nations.He went on to say that the Islamic Republic has always been determined to fulfill its objectives which are extremely clear.For his part, Grossi underlined the need to address the doubts and suspicions regarding Iran’s nuclear program.He, meanwhile, confirmed that “Any military attack on nuclear facilities is outlawed.”This is Grossi’s fourth visit to Iran since assuming office in December 2019 and comes ahead of the IAEA Board of Governors meeting on Monday.