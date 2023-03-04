0
Saturday 4 March 2023 - 21:17

Russian Defense Minister Inspects Troops Amid Fight for Key Donbass City

Shoigu discussed the work of medical units and supply issues. He emphasized the need to house troops in secure quarters, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry. The minister handed out medals, thanking soldiers and officers for “fighting admirably.”

“The decorations are well-deserved, well-earned,” Shoigu said. “There is still a lot of work ahead of us.”

Russia sent troops to the neighboring state a year ago, citing the need to protect the people of Donbass and Kiev’s failure to implement the 2014-2015 Minsk peace accords.

Shoigu’s visit took place as Russian forces are fighting to seize the key Donbass city of Artyomovsk, referred to as Bakhmut in Ukraine. The city, which had a pre-conflict population of over 70,000, is a logistical hub that could enable further Russian advances.

On Friday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the private military company Wagner Group, said his forces had almost surrounded the city, with only one road left available to Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said last month that Kiev was determined to defend the city, “but not at any cost.” Aleksandr Rodnyansky, Zelensky’s adviser, told CNN this week that Ukrainian troops could “strategically pull back” if necessary.
