US: New $400 Million Arms Aid to Ukraine

Islam Times - The United States announced $400 million in new military aid, which includes weapons, munitions and tactical bridges to move tanks and armored vehicles, for Ukraine, deepening its involvement in the war in defiance of repeated warnings by Russia.

The bridges could be used by Ukrainian forces that have been training in “combined arms maneuver” warfare, which is the coordinated use of artillery shelling, alongside tank and armored vehicle attack movements, in battles with Russian troops since they launched a military operation in Ukraine a year ago.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the aid.He said, “This military assistance package includes more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS and howitzers, which Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges, demolitions munitions and equipment, and other maintenance, training, and support.”Blinken added that the package will be funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, by which the President of the United States can legally authorize the shipment of military equipment and services from US stocks without gaining congressional approval in response to an emergency.