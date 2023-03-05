0
Sunday 5 March 2023 - 09:24

China to Decisively Oppose ‘Taiwan’s Independence’ in 2023: Report

China to Decisively Oppose 'Taiwan's Independence' in 2023: Report
"We will steadfastly implement the Party's overall strategy to resolve the Taiwan issue in the new era, firmly uphold the one-China principle and abide by the 1992 consensus, fight resolutely against so-called Taiwan independence, promote the peaceful development of relations between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait and advance the peaceful reunification of the homeland," the report said, TASS reported.
 
Taiwan, China's largest island, has been governed by its own administration since 1949. Official Beijing considers the island one of China's provinces.
 
Tensions over Taiwan escalated after Nancy Pelosi, who was Speaker of the US House of Representatives at the time, visited Taipei in August 2022. The day after the visit, the Chinese People's Liberation Army began large-scale drills with missile firing in six areas around the island.
