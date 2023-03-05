0
Sunday 5 March 2023 - 09:25

Iran Derides US’ Support for Human Rights

Story Code : 1044967
“There was a time the US was backing the apartheid regime in South Africa, the CIA helped it arrest (Nelson) Mandela,” Nasser Kanaani said in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday.
 
“Today, it is the strategic ally & supporter of the apartheid Zionist regime. The US does not deserve to defend human rights & democracy. It does not believe in them at all,” the Iranian spokesman added.
 
In a meeting with hundreds of prominent Iranian women in Tehran on January 4, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the Islamic Republic’s stance toward the hypocritical human rights advocates in the West is that of demand and being on the offensive rather than defense, because “the modernized West and its decadent culture are truly guilty in this regard and have committed a crime against women’s honor and dignity.”
