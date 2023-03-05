0
Sunday 5 March 2023 - 10:25

Two Red Cross Workers Kidnapped in Mali: ICRC

Story Code : 1044972
Two Red Cross Workers Kidnapped in Mali: ICRC
"We confirm the kidnapping of two of our colleagues this morning between Gao and Kidal", said the ICRC, adding that the agency had been present in Mali for 32 years, and was "a neutral, independent, and impartial organization".

"We ask not to speculate on this incident so as not to hinder its resolution", the organization cautioned. Aminata Alassane, a public relations representative with ICRC Mali confirmed to kidnapping to AFP and said it had taken place on the road.

"The ICRC deplores (the incident) and demands the release of its collaborators," she said.

Abductions in Mali are not new, says the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) which recorded 935 kidnapping incidents in Mali since 2017. The group notes that a majority of kidnappings in the past have been targeted against foreigners, but now attacks have been focused on Malians.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Military Drills
North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Military Drills
Palestinians ‘Living in Hell’ under Israeli Occupation: Guterres
Palestinians ‘Living in Hell’ under Israeli Occupation: Guterres
5 March 2023
Trump Says He Would End Ukraine War in "One Day"
Trump Says He Would End Ukraine War in "One Day"
5 March 2023
Tens of Thousands of Zionists Join Protests in Tel Aviv
Tens of Thousands of Zionists Join Protests in Tel Aviv
5 March 2023
Top US General in “Israel”
Top US General in “Israel”
4 March 2023
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
4 March 2023
WHO Urges US to Release Proof on Allegations of COVID Origin
WHO Urges US to Release Proof on Allegations of COVID Origin
4 March 2023
Syria Suffers $5.1 Billion in Earthquake Damage: Report
Syria Suffers $5.1 Billion in Earthquake Damage: Report
4 March 2023
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
2 March 2023
Taiwan Sees Second Chinese Air Incursion as US Agrees Arms Sale
Taiwan Sees Second Chinese Air Incursion as US Agrees Arms Sale
2 March 2023
Hamas: Death Penalty Bill Reveals Israeli Regime’s Fascist Tendencies
Hamas: Death Penalty Bill Reveals Israeli Regime’s Fascist Tendencies
2 March 2023
Raisi Warns Europe Against Harboring Anti-Iran Terrorists
Raisi Warns Europe Against Harboring Anti-Iran Terrorists
2 March 2023
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
1 March 2023