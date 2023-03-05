0
Sunday 5 March 2023 - 10:31

Tens of Thousands of Zionists Join Protests in Tel Aviv

Story Code : 1044975
Tens of Thousands of Zionists Join Protests in Tel Aviv
Zionist settlers have been holding weekly protests against the reform for nine straight weeks. The Saturday protest came after the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Israeli regime's parliament, the Knesset, approved the second part of the controversial reform on Wednesday.

Zionist media said on Saturday that about 160,000 attended the protest in Tel Aviv, and tens of thousands went out into the streets across Occupied Palestine. The source cited the organizers of the protests as saying that bout 400,000 Zionists demonstrated against the legal reform on Saturday.

According to Zionist sources, police used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators in Tel Aviv, Sputnik reported.

At least four people were detained in Tel Aviv during clashes with law enforcement, according to a Zionist police spokesperson.

In January, the Israeli regime's Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. In mid-February, the Israeli regime's parliament approved the first part of the legislation.
