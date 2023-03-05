0
Sunday 5 March 2023 - 10:38

Israeli Regime Prepares to Demolish 80 Palestinian Houses

Story Code : 1044978
Israeli Regime Prepares to Demolish 80 Palestinian Houses
Whereas, according to UN Security Council Resolution 2334, the settlement activities of the Zionist regime are illegal; Nevertheless, the Zionist regime continues its domination by destroying the houses of Palestinians and building Zionist settlements.

According to Iran press citing Al Ahed news site on Sunday, the cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a new move, plans to destroy the houses of more than 80 Palestinians living in the two areas of "Sheikh Jarrah" and "Silwan" in the occupied city of al-Quds before the arrival of Ramadhan.

With the implementation of this plan, more than 150 Palestinian families with about 1,000 people in the two mentioned areas will be forced to leave their homes in order to further Judaize the occupied city of Al-Quds.

According to this report, the courts of the Zionist regime have started hearing in this regard in order to  evacuate and evicting Palestinians from their homes.
