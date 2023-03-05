0
Sunday 5 March 2023 - 20:36

Syria: Visit by Top US General Illegal

Story Code : 1045067
Syria: Visit by Top US General Illegal
Syria’s Foreign Ministry called Gen. Mark Milley’s visit on Saturday a violation of the country’s sovereignty, dignity, and territorial integrity.

“The American military official visited the illegal base purportedly to evaluate the effectiveness of the war against Daesh (ISIS or ISIL), a claim that was refuted by the international community as the origins of the terror group are linked to American intelligence,” SANA news agency quoted an official at the Syrian ministry as saying.

“Claims made by the American administration about evaluating the effectiveness of the war against Daesh have no credibility as the terrorist group has never targeted American forces in their attacks, but rather carried out heinous attacks against innocent Syrian civilians,” the official said.

He accused US forces of stealing Syrian wealth, including oil and wheat, affirming that the occupation forces support terrorist and separatist militias in the areas they occupy, prolonging the terrorist war on Syria.

As it called on Washington immediately stop violating international law and respect the will of the Syrian people, the Syrian ministry stressed commitment to liberating its entire territory from terrorism and occupation, according to SANA.
