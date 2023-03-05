Israel Pilots Refuse to Train in Reaction to Judicial Reforms

Islam Times - The majority of reserve pilots in an Israeli regime's air force unit, 37 out of 40, have announced they will not participate in training or duty in protest against the government's controversial judicial overhaul.

The fighter pilots from the regime's Air Force Squadron 69, who operate advanced F15 Thunderbird aircraft that serve as the military's long-range attack arm, informed their squadron commander and the heads of the air force of the decision on Sunday, Middle East Eye reported.They said they would take part in a dialogue about judicial reforms outside of government offices instead of training.Last week, reservists from the 8,200 intelligence unit also started strike action over the government's planned reforms to the judiciary.The cyber intelligence specialists wrote an open letter to the heads of Mossad, the Shin Bet and the regime's army, saying that the reforms would harm "the moral and legal framework that enables us to develop and run the sensitive capabilities we operate"."In such a scenario...we will not be able to continue volunteering for service in the field of cyber operation," they wrote.The judicial reforms would give parliament the power to override Supreme Court decisions through a simple majority vote and de facto control over court nominees, a role currently held by a mixed panel of politicians, judges and bar association members.It would also limit the court's ability to overturn unconstitutional legislations.A Zionist regime's parliament committee on Wednesday approved the restriction of the Supreme Court's power to override laws, a significant part of the overhaul.The bills will now go through three readings at the Knesset, or parliament, before a final vote.Earlier this week, tens of thousands of people staged protests in Tel Aviv, blocking the highway into Al Quds and disrupting traffic. Israeli regime's media reported clashes between protesters and police, with several people arrested.Police forces also used water cannons and stun grenades to disperse a crowd in the city center.In January, the Israeli regime's Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. In mid-February, the Israeli regime's parliament approved the first part of the legislation.