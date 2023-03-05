0
Sunday 5 March 2023 - 21:42

Netanyahu Reacts to Grossi Remarks against Attack on Iran

Story Code : 1045075
Netanyahu Reacts to Grossi Remarks against Attack on Iran
Having visited Tehran in a bid to loosen deadlocked talks on renewing its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, International Atomic Energy Agency chairman Raphael Grossi on Saturday said "any military attack on nuclear facilities is outlawed", Reuters reported. 

He was responding to a reporter's question about threats by the Israeli regime and the United States to attack Iran's nuclear facilities if they deem diplomacy meant to deny the bomb to be at a dead end. 

"Rafael Grossi is a worthy person who made an unworthy remark," Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his cabinet in televised remarks on Sunday.

"Outside what law? Is it permissible for Iran, which openly calls for our destruction, to organize the tools of slaughter for our destruction? Are we forbidden from defending ourselves? We are obviously permitted to do this." he continued. 

Netanyahu's comments come as Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi visited the Islamic Republic of Iran on 3 and 4 March 2023. In the context of his visit, he met the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raeisi, as well as with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami.

These high-level meetings addressed the importance of taking steps in order to facilitate enhanced cooperation, to expedite as appropriate the resolution of outstanding safeguards issues.

Both sides recognize that such positive engagements can pave the way for wider agreements among state parties.
