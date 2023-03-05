0
Sunday 5 March 2023 - 21:43

Ziyad al-Nakhalah Re-elected as Chief of Islamic Jihad

Story Code : 1045076
Ziyad al-Nakhalah Re-elected as Chief of Islamic Jihad
"Ahmad al-Mudalal", a member of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement told Anadolu news Agency that the election of the political bureau of the movement has ended with the re-electing  Ziyad al-Nakhalah as the secretary general for another four years.

Stating that Al-Nakhleh will appoint two more members in the political bureau, al-Muddalal clarified: the next period will witness the special elections of the central council of the movement.

He explained that the movement has elected five members of the political bureau to represent the Gaza Strip whose names are: Ahmad al-Mudalal, Yusuf Hesseina, Mohammad Hamid, Nazef Ezzam, and Walid al-Qatati. Four other members were also elected to represent outside Palestine whose names are: Akram al-Ajuri, Mohammad al-Hindi, Ali Shahin and Ehsan Ataya.

On Saturday, a source told Anatoly that the Islamic Jihad movement will hold its internal elections to appoint representatives inside and outside of Palestine in a top-secret manner that would not be publicized.

Ziyad al-Nakhalah was elected as the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in 2018, replacing long-serving"Ramadan Shalah", who was the head of the movement since 1995.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Military Drills
North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Military Drills
Palestinians ‘Living in Hell’ under Israeli Occupation: Guterres
Palestinians ‘Living in Hell’ under Israeli Occupation: Guterres
5 March 2023
Trump Says He Would End Ukraine War in "One Day"
Trump Says He Would End Ukraine War in "One Day"
5 March 2023
Tens of Thousands of Zionists Join Protests in Tel Aviv
Tens of Thousands of Zionists Join Protests in Tel Aviv
5 March 2023
Top US General in “Israel”
Top US General in “Israel”
4 March 2023
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
4 March 2023
WHO Urges US to Release Proof on Allegations of COVID Origin
WHO Urges US to Release Proof on Allegations of COVID Origin
4 March 2023
Syria Suffers $5.1 Billion in Earthquake Damage: Report
Syria Suffers $5.1 Billion in Earthquake Damage: Report
4 March 2023
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
2 March 2023
Taiwan Sees Second Chinese Air Incursion as US Agrees Arms Sale
Taiwan Sees Second Chinese Air Incursion as US Agrees Arms Sale
2 March 2023
Hamas: Death Penalty Bill Reveals Israeli Regime’s Fascist Tendencies
Hamas: Death Penalty Bill Reveals Israeli Regime’s Fascist Tendencies
2 March 2023
Raisi Warns Europe Against Harboring Anti-Iran Terrorists
Raisi Warns Europe Against Harboring Anti-Iran Terrorists
2 March 2023
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
Hezbollah Needs Not Precision Missiles, ‘Israel’ Decaying from Within – ‘Israeli’ General
1 March 2023