Ziyad al-Nakhalah Re-elected as Chief of Islamic Jihad

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance group the Islamic Jihad movement announced that it has re-elected "Ziyad al-Nakhalah" as the general secretary of the movement until 2027.

"Ahmad al-Mudalal", a member of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement told Anadolu news Agency that the election of the political bureau of the movement has ended with the re-electing Ziyad al-Nakhalah as the secretary general for another four years.Stating that Al-Nakhleh will appoint two more members in the political bureau, al-Muddalal clarified: the next period will witness the special elections of the central council of the movement.He explained that the movement has elected five members of the political bureau to represent the Gaza Strip whose names are: Ahmad al-Mudalal, Yusuf Hesseina, Mohammad Hamid, Nazef Ezzam, and Walid al-Qatati. Four other members were also elected to represent outside Palestine whose names are: Akram al-Ajuri, Mohammad al-Hindi, Ali Shahin and Ehsan Ataya.On Saturday, a source told Anatoly that the Islamic Jihad movement will hold its internal elections to appoint representatives inside and outside of Palestine in a top-secret manner that would not be publicized.Ziyad al-Nakhalah was elected as the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in 2018, replacing long-serving"Ramadan Shalah", who was the head of the movement since 1995.